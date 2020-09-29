Saints look to be more disciplined moving forward

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Saints offense looked better against the Packers compared to their game against the Raiders but untimely penalties and errors proved costly on the defensive side. The Saints committed eight penalties for 83 yards.
Aaron Rodgers was too much to handle, especially on the deep pass. Rodgers was 21-of-32 for 283 yards and three touchdowns. The Saints sacked him only once. His main target was Allen Lazard, who had six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Afterward, the guys talked about some of the struggles.
“You’re frustrated as a coach because that starts with us,” said head coach Sean Payton. “We have to do a better job. We have to get ready to play a better game against Detroit. That’s our industry. We’re 1-2 right now. It’s been a while since we’ve felt that.”
“I feel like we’re progressing but, at the same time, not growing fast enough,” added defensive end Cam Jordan. “We have two losses and that’s something that’s a direct reflection of how we’re growing as a team and that’s something we hate.”
Jordan had four tackles. He’s yet to record his first sack of the season.
Going into week four, the message in the locker room is simple: discipline. The Saints have to clean up their act or else it’s going to be a long season for everyone.
“If you’re a veteran player in this league, you know you’re not guaranteed anything year-to-year,” explained quarterback Drew Brees. “You have to come out and earn it each week. Based on the last two losses, we have to take a hard look at what we’re doing and how we’re doing it and do it better ... bottom line.”
Brees was 29-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t throw any interceptions. He was sacked twice.
“As the season progresses, I feel like we’re going to get better and better and get more acclimated to the offense and defense and grow as a team,” said wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. “I still feel like the sky is the limit.”
Sanders had four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
So, it’s the first time the Saints have lost back-to-back games since weeks one and two of the 2017 season. There is one stat that might help out Black and Gold fans. Under Payton, the team is 25-22 in the month of September. In October, he’s 38-13.
