Shelby: Fall Has Arrived!

Breezy and cooler conditions are on tap in the wake of our first strong cold front of the season. Clouds will gradually break up today, giving way to tons of sunshine. Highs will only reach the mid-70s. Expect lots of sun with low humidity for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part, except on Thursday when we could reach the low 80s ahead of another front.
No rain is expected for at least the next week. October can be a dry month, and no significant rain is seen in the extended period.
A potential development in the Caribbean will be monitored for the next week or so. Low pressure is expected to develop there later this week, but at this time there is no reason to be concerned across the Northern Gulf Coast.
