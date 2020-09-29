WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: City of New Orleans weekly media briefing

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The City of New Orleans will hold its weekly media briefing Tuesday at 11 a.m. to update Coronavirus in Orleans Parish.
City spokesman Beau Tidwell will also provide updates regarding the city’s readiness to move into Phase 3.
Last Friday, the city allowed restaurants/bars to resume takeout, drive-thru and curbside service for alcoholic drinks between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Tracey’s Original Irish Bar was forced to shut down last week after social media videos showed large crowds gathered to watch a Saints game.
The bar was allowed to reopen two days later.
