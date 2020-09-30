City of New Orleans shuts down Kermit Ruffins' Mother in Law Lounge

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans shut down the famous Kermit Ruffin’s Mother in Law Lounge saying the bar hasn’t followed coronavirus restrictions.
It claims the bar was operating as a bar and selling alcohol without a license.
City leaders also say the bar contributed to large gatherings under the Claiborne Bridge. The city says the bar got repeated warnings to stop violating the rules.
A bar in the 1500 block of Claiborne Avenue was also shut down.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.