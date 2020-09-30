City of New Orleans shuts down Kermit Ruffins' Mother in Law Lounge

The city of New Orleans shut down the famous Kermit Ruffin’s Mother in Law Lounge saying the bar hasn’t followed coronavirus restrictions. (Source: WVUE)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | September 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 4:38 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans shut down the famous Kermit Ruffin’s Mother in Law Lounge saying the bar hasn’t followed coronavirus restrictions.

It claims the bar was operating as a bar and selling alcohol without a license.

City leaders also say the bar contributed to large gatherings under the Claiborne Bridge. The city says the bar got repeated warnings to stop violating the rules.

A bar in the 1500 block of Claiborne Avenue was also shut down.

