Convicted St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perriloux resigns from bench

ST. JOHN PARISH (WVUE) - St. John Parish Judge Jeff Perrilloux will resign just weeks after a jury convicted him of three counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile.
Prosecutors said he was looking for sexual gratification as he inappropriately touched his daughter’s friends, who were as young as 14. Some of the victims are now 18.
It has been more than two years since Perilloux was indicted and removed from the St. John Parish bench and after four delays his trial on three counts of indecent behavior of a juvenile is now over.
Prosecutors say Perilloux groomed friends of his daughters as young as 14-years-old and inappropriately touched several of them.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.