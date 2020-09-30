Hancock High School moves all students to distance learning for 14 days

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As Gov. Tate Reeves announced an end to the statewide mask mandate with the exception of schools and close-contact businesses, all students at Hancock High School will move to distance learning due to COVID-19 exposure.
In a message to parents sent out Wednesday afternoon, principal Tara Ladner said the increased number of cases was likely due to community spread with consideration to the Labor Day holiday, hurricane evacuations, and other events outside school.
“Parents, it is imperative that you help us and your community to limit the spread of Covid-19. Please practice social distancing, wear masks and keep your child from gathering in groups outside of the family unit,” Ladner wrote.
Guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health is to quarantine a school when 33% of students are positive and/or exposed to positive cases, such as the case with Long Beach Middle School.
The Hancock County School District previously decided all students would experience online classes once a week to make a quarantine transition easier.
Hancock’s football team already had to forfeit its next two games due to the team being in quarantine.
Hancock High students should expect to return to campus Oct. 14. All other schools in the Hancock County School District will remain open and will continue on their normal schedules.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.