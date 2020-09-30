LSP: Thibodaux man dies in rollover crash in Assumption Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 82-year-old Gaston Breaux, of Thibodaux, died in a two-vehicle crash on LA 70 east of LA Spur 70 at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Breaux was traveling west on LA 70 in a 2016 Hyundai Genesis before crossing the centerline to pass westbound vehicles. A 2007 Nissan Altima was going eastbound before Breux struck the Nissan in the lane and ran off the road.
Breaux hit a ditch in his vehicle and overturned several times.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
The driver and passenger in the Nissan received minor injuries from the crash and were transported to the local hospital.
Everyone in the vehicles had a seatbelt on. The investigation is ongoing and impairment is not suspected.
Troop C has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 22 deaths this year.
