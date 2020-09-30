Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting

Man injured in Lower Ninth Ward shooting
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | September 30, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated September 30 at 1:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting just after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are working to determine a suspect and a motive in the shooting.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.