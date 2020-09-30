Man missing after leaving Harrah’s Casino on Sept. 26

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is looking for assistance in locating an adult male reported after he was last in Harrah’s Casino on Sept. 26.
Dwayne Batiste, 30, was reported missing on Tuesday when he did not show up for a family reunion.
The reporting person advised that Batiste was last seen inside of Harrah’s Casino on September 26 at about 3:00 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with cartoons, denim jeans and black and yellow shoes.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo. Please add the title.