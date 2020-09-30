Nicondra: Another front pushes into the region

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dry and pleasant conditions will stick around for quite a while. We will see a slight bump in temperatures for Thursday with lows back in the 60s and 50s and highs in the low 80s as our next front moves into the region. By Friday morning another shot of cool dry air will take over to get some lows back in the upper 40s and highs stay in the 70s for the weekend under clear blue sunny skies.