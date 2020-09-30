NOPD arrests 15-year-old suspect in carjacking, 1 person still wanted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans arrested a 15-year-old boy on a carjacking charge after a crash that happened on Sept. 25 at the intersection of Tulane Ave. and S. Villere St.
Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was reportedly driving his automobile at the intersection when he crashed into a motorcycle that was stopped in the middle of the street.
Two teenagers got off the motorcycle, approached the driver of the Cobalt and allegedly took the victim’s car keys. One of the suspects then entered the victim’s vehicle and fled, while the other suspect fled on the motorcycle, police said.
At about 9 p.m. the next day, detectives who had obtained video surveillance of the suspects on the motorcycle observed a motorcycle matching the same description being operated in the 500 block of Canal Street.
Detectives and Eighth District officers stopped the motorcycle and found the operator to be a 15-year-old male who was positively identified as being one of the suspects involved in the unarmed carjacking. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Justice Center with carjacking.
The second suspect remains at large and the victim’s vehicle – a black 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt bearing LA plate 595DTK – has not yet been recovered. Investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.
Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
