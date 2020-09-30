STPSO: Two Pearl River men arrested after allegedly stealing around $49,000 worth of catalytic converters

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - 50-year-old Garic Aleman and 41-year-old Averice Craddock, both of Pearl River, were arrested in connection to a series of catalytic converters thefts around the St. Tammany Parish area.
The pair stole more than 325 catalytic converters street valued at just under $49,000, which is higher than normal value, and sold them to a scrapyard in Gulfport, Miss.
The catalytic converters were stolen from a parish parking lot, a retirement home in Slidell, a car dealership in Covington, at storage facilities in Mandeville and Pearl River and off state-owned equipment parked at a Covington construction site, according to a report from STPSO.
Aleman and Craddock sold the catalytic converters under the name of a family member’s business name and used forge documents ‘circumventing the required reporting practices in an attempt to thwart law enforcement’.
Aleman was booked on Monday, Sept. 28 on one count of theft between $1,000 and $5,000, which is a felony.
Craddock was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail on three counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and one count of theft less than $1,000.
This is an ongoing investigation and detectives there are possibly more thefts that occurred throughout St. Tammany Parish that may have not been reported. Addition charges and arrests are expected.
According to the report, many cany catalytic converters were stolen outside of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction. Detectives are working with surrounding agencies for additional charges. Multiple agencies have open cases with possible charges against the pair.
“I am very pleased with all involved in making these arrests,” Sheriff Randy Smith said," and I would encourage all residents to be vigilant by parking their vehicles in well-lit secure locations, checking on vehicles they may have in storage and calling 911 if they notice anything suspicious."
Anyone with information about these crimes or believe they may be a victim, is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)898-2338.
