Terrebonne’s Maason Smith preparing for playoff run, and breaks down his recruitment

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - It’s game week at Terrebonne High School, and defensive tackle Maason Smith is pretty fired up to play games that count in the standings. The Tigers have played a scrimmage, but now it’s the real thing.
“It felt really good. Just like you said, going against my teammates at practice get’s old after awhile. Definitely laying the wood, putting a hat on someone else definitely felt really good. It brought down that pressure of not having a season,” said defensive tackle Maason Smith.
Smith’s main focus is helping the Terrebonne Tigers make a deep playoff run, but he also has his attention on signing day, which is right around the corner.
" I’m going to be dropping a top five on Oct. 13, which is my birthday. Then I’m just going to sign from there," said Smith.
Smith is No. 1 defensive tackle in the country. Last weekend, Smith hung out with another 5-star defender, Korey Foreman. The defensive end from California visited Baton Rouge for the second time in a month.
“We stayed in one of my homeboys dorms, he plays for LSU. We were kind of around the players, around the atmosphere. It was the first time Korey has been down there for a game. Even though it wasn’t as normal as it is, what I’m accustomed to over there. It was still a good feel for what potentially could happen if we chose to go to LSU,” said Smith.
Smith and Foreman have expressed interest in playing for the same school, which would be quite the pickup for any program in the country.
“We always talk about playing, but at the end of the day, it’s the right decision for each other. I’m a 100 percent go wherever he goes. That’s the plan, playing with each other. But you know wherever his heart at, is where his heart at. Wherever mine is. At the end of the day it makes me happy that we’re both going to be good,” said Smith.
