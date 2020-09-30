Mayor Cantrell breaks ground on Audubon road project

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Mayor LaToya Cantrell will break ground Wednesday on the $7.3M Audubon Group A Roadwork Project.
The project includes:
- Repaving the asphalt roadway from curb-to-curb
- Patching the roadway with asphalt or concrete
- Repairing damaged sidewalks and driveway aprons
- Installing Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant curb ramps at intersection
- Replace / repairing damaged underground water, sewer, and/or drainage lines.
The project is expected to be completed by Summer of 2021.
FEMA is providing the funding for the project.
