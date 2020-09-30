‘We got punched in the face’ - LSU offense looks to improve from Week 1 performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Next up for head coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers is a Vanderbilt team that was a 30-point underdog at Texas A&M and only lost 17-12.
The Tigers are looking to break into the win column following this past weekend’s disappointing opener against Mississippi State.
“This is a huge week for our team,” said center Liam Shanahan. “This is where we’re going to find out what we’re made of. We got punched in the face Saturday, so how are we gonna respond?”
The LSU offense is looking to make a big improvement from week one to week two.
“It was our first game,” said wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. “It was Myles' first game starting. It was our first game as a unit together. So, I didn’t expect for us to be the greatest.”
There were some impressive plays from quarterback Myles Brennan, using that strong arm to fire big plays to his receivers. Brennan finished 27-of-45 for 345 yards and three touchdowns. He completed passes to nine different players.
But overall, Brennan and the entire LSU attack seemed choppy and sporadic. Brennan threw two interceptions and was sacked seven times.
“He had a decent game. He’s getting a lot of unfair criticism, I feel like. As a unit, one of us messes up, we all mess up. We need to see what we can do, starting with me, to make his life as easy as possible. He has so much more to worry about,” Shanahan added.
One pleasant surprise was sophomore wide receiver Jaray Jenkins from Jena, La. Last year, Jenkins caught five passes the entire season and they all occurred in a blowout of Northwestern State. This year, Jenkins stepped to the forefront to make five catches for 85 yards in the opener, including a 47-yarder.
“Jaray is a very consistent route runner and player. He’s got great hands and can catch in traffic. He’s going to bring a lot to the table for us this year. His freshman year until now, he’s been a very hard worker. Glad it’s finally paying off for him. I think it’s good that we have multiple receivers that can get in and showcase what they got,” Marshall explained.
Marshall led the LSU pass catchers with eight receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs. Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert had four catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
LSU is a 20-point favorite to win in Nashville. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Vanderbilt has announced that a very limited number of students will be allowed to attend, after initially saying there would be no fans at all.
