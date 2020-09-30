Zack: Sunny, fall weather is here to stay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - When you step out the door this morning just remind yourself how good it feels because we are experiencing the coolest conditions we have seen in 142 days. Back on May 11th was the last time we felt the 50s.
This cool start will give way to an absolute gorgeous day as highs rebound nicely into the upper 70s. Sunny skies will dominate the forecast today and for those wondering, get used to this type of weather because it’s here to stay.
Through the end of the week on into the weekend we do see a small warm up into the 80s on Thursday but another front Friday sends temperatures back down. Highs will once again fall back into the 70s with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will dominate the next several days and overall the next week looks to stay dry.
Although we do enter October tomorrow, there is something brewing in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center is giving a disturbance a good chance of becoming a depression or storm off the Yucatan this weekend. Considering these fronts that keep visiting us, the Gulf Coast is blocked from tropical activity for now.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.