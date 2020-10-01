Entergy Louisiana restores power to SWLA communities

“The hard work and dedication of the thousands of men and women at Entergy and from utilities and contracting companies around the country created hope in our communities when our friends and neighbors needed us most,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I am equally inspired by our customers across Southwest Louisiana and beyond who showed unwavering support and patience during trying times. We know there is still a lot of work to do along the road to recovery, and you have my commitment that we will be there every step of the way.”