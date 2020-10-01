FOX 8 Defenders: Illegally dumped tires in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “The tires are just an eyesore on the city itself,” said Renee Horton, Ph.D.
Our view from the air shows the mess of tires dumped in New Orleans East along Frontage Road. In other areas along Chef Menteur Highway, you can see tires randomly littering the side of the roadway.
It’s a scene Dr. Renee Horton calls disturbing.
“I live in Venetian Isles, so if you’re driving down Chef, you’ll see them. They’ll dump them off and we get these little piles,” Horton said.
“It’s very frustrating,” Steven Brandt said.
Steven Brandt of Brandt Car Care on Chef Menteur believes the illegal dumping is the result of some companies keeping the fees they charge customers to dispose of and process tires.
“We collect a fee from the customer, and then every month we have to get the tires picked up, and we have to fill out a form and they go to a scrap tire station,” Brandt said.
That’s where the tires are properly disposed of.
As Brandt points out, the tires are considered hazardous material, and they can be more than an eyesore.
“For one thing, the mosquitoes like to breed inside of them. That’s one hazard and the other thing is the tires are combustible,” Brandt said.
The city says the Department of Sanitation continues to work with several agencies, including the NOPD to identify the people dumping the tires.
The city has placed 20 crime cameras in dumping hot spots, and police issued summons to a number of suspects already, but the dumping continues.
“Just like they’ll burn the cars in areas where there’s no travel, they’ll go there at night and get rid of their tires that way,” Brandt said.
Cement barricades block access to Frontage Road, but you can see the tire marks where people drive around them and dump illegally anyway and the mess is mounting.
We showed the city this pile of tires, and they told FOX 8, the D.O.T.D. will remove them.
So far this year, the city says it’s removed nearly 30,000 illegally dumped tires from public right of ways.
“You know we go and have our tires changed and we pay a fee to have our tires properly disposed of, and proper disposal is not for you to dump them alongside the road and make our city an eyesore,” Horton said.
The city says there’s a new initiative in partnership with the NOPD to combat the illegal dumping problem.
Since August, the city says eight summons and four warrants have been issued.
