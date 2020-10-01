Gov. Edwards to speak at 2 p.m. Thursday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte) (Source: Melinda Deslatte)
By Mykal Vincent | October 1, 2020 at 7:51 AM CDT - Updated October 1 at 7:51 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to update Louisiana’s coronavirus response during a press conference Thursday, Oct. 1.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

East Baton Rouge Parish reported two weeks of COVID-positivity below 5%. The Alcohol and Tobacco Commission allowed businesses like bars in the parish to reopen under eased restrictions. Several other parishes have opted in.

FAQ: What bars are allowed to open?

At 11 a.m., New Orleans Mayor Layota Cantrell is expected to make an announcement regarding whether the city will move to Phase 3 of reopening. New Orleans has gone a week without a COVID-related death.

On Wednesday, the statewide mask mandate expired in Mississippi.

