Man arrested for attempted murder of 8-year-old Mandeville boy, mother also arrested

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - An 8-year-old boy said a Mississippi man tried to choke him to death in a Mandeville residence. The boy’s mother was also arrested.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Davis, 38, on an attempted first-degree murder charge following an investigation into the incident.
In late August, detectives began an investigation after an 8-year-old male claimed Davis tried to strangle him while at his residence in Mandeville. The month-long investigation resulted in a warrant being issued for Davis' arrest. A warrant was also issued for the arrest of the child’s mother on one count accessory after the fact for aiding and abetting Davis after the crime was committed.
She was picked up at her Mandeville-area residence on Sept. 25 and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Davis was picked up at a family member’s residence in Stone County, Miss., that same day and booked into their jail as a fugitive.
On Sept. 29, Davis was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he was booked for one count of attempted first-degree murder.
The juvenile was placed in the custody of a family member. Due to the case involving a juvenile, no additional information will be released. “It is certainly a tragedy anytime a child becomes a victim of domestic violence,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Our deputies will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”
