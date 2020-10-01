New Orleans businessman grateful for Phase 3, worries visitors won’t return fast enough

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time in weeks, the doors at Tropical Isle are back open as they prepare for Saturday, the return of go-cups.
“That’s a good thing, we’ll take that,” said owner Pam Fortner. “We’ll take any nice thing we can get. Anything good for the city.”
Fortner fired close to 80 employees due to the pandemic. Saturday morning, both of her bars will each have three employees.
“We’ll just have a bartender and a doorman to make sure everybody is safe,” Fortner said. “Then they’ll come in and get their drinks and have to go walking.”
The City of New Orleans will move into Phase 3.1, easing restrictions by letting bars open to sell to-go drinks and increasing restaurant capacity to 75 percent.
Even though Restaurateur Marviani Ammari is happy to see the move, he worries it may not work to bring in visitors.
“To reset and tell people, ‘we’re welcome and we want you in,’ it takes a while for them to start planning their trips,” Ammari said.
He owns 31 restaurants and in multiple parishes. In Jefferson Parish, he says business is thriving. He is even expecting to beat his 2020 projections, despite the pandemic.
In New Orleans, he says it is a different story.
“The total opposite,” Ammari said. “We’re doing roughly between 20 and 35 percent of last year’s projects in the city. A lot worse in the French Quarter.”
He believes for businesses in the French Quarter and the city to be profitable, leaders have to change their message.
“They’re just not going to see a big change, simply because we’re not being ambassadors and it starts from the top to tell people, ‘come on in, come to the city, come to the warehouse, it’s clean, it’s fresh.’ What we’re doing is we’re pushing them away. Telling them don’t come to the city,” Ammari said.
Until there’s a time when the city can fully reopen without fear, Pam Fortner says, she’ll take the small wins.
“It’s kind of like starting over again. So, I just hope the best for everybody in here,” Fortner said.
