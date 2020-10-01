New Orleans city officials expected to make announcement on Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans could begin to move into Phase 3 at a staggered pace very soon.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell is expected to lay out those steps for business owners later this morning.
Some shops and restaurants all along areas like Magazine Street struggling to stay afloat while following those guidelines. Over the last several weeks they have had to watch neighboring parishes get more leeway as the rest of the state moved into Phase 3 and New Orleans has remained in Phase 2.
Under the state’s Phase 3 restrictions, restaurants, salons, gyms and churches can allow 75 percent capacity. But bars that don’t serve food are still required to stay closed to on-site consumption unless they can prove their most recent case numbers are below a certain threshold.
That rule has not applied for New Orleans though where the positivity rate is currently at 1.6 percent and the city has not reported a COVID-related death in a week.
Mayor Cantrell is expected to provide business owners with a timeline for how the city will move forward in reopening the economy.
State and local health officials say while the numbers over the past few weeks in New Orleans are encouraging, there are plenty of situations at play that could increase the risk of a COVID spike.
“I’m talking about K through 12 schools coming back in session. College is back. People getting together to watch games. And all these other things that are picking up,” says Dr. Joseph Kanter with the Louisiana Department of Health.
“New Orleans was at the epicenter of this on the front end. Our people had a disproportionate impact with 587 deaths so far. So it’s something we have to take very, very seriously,” says Beau Tidwell, Director of Communications for the City of New Orleans.
The mayor has repeatedly said that the hold up for New Orleans moving into Phase 3 was also to see how numbers reacted to students and teachers being back in the classroom.
Cantrell says she also plans to issue guidelines for Halloween celebrations.
The city’s announcement on Phase 3 will take place at 11 a.m.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.