Newman anticipates ‘special opener’ against East Jefferson

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a long journey, but the Newman Greenies finally made it to gameday. Relief, excitement, this squad has felt every range of emotion leading into their matchup with East Jefferson.
“It’s unbelievable. Starting in March I would walk hours, just talking to every coach I know. Just trying to figure out if this was even possible. I always hoped for October. Really for us, it’s just a chance to play football. Worked so hard, going through all the sanitation protocols. The weight room, separating, distancing. For our kids to finally get a chance to play, it really means more than words can say. I can say, it’ll probably be the most special opener for me,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
“We’ve been waiting for this awhile. Like you said, longest offseason I’ve ever had. I just stay grounded, watch some film. I think we’re ready as we’ll ever be. I just can’t wait to get out there,” said Newman sophomore quarterback Arch Manning.
This fall Manning will have a new player blocking his blind side, 6′5″ left tackle Bo Bordelon.
“I’m pretty pumped up about it. I think we have a good shot to go out there and dominate, and that’s going to be our goal for the whole season. We’re going to carry that mindset into every game,” said junior Bo Bordelon.
“Bo has been fantastic. At least in my tenure, 15 years, certainly he looks to be the most powerful, explosive lineman that we’ve had. He can play on both sides of the ball. His footwork, his technique, his aggressiveness, his character. He has an old-school work ethic,” said Stewart.
Manning also has two new weapons at receiver. Standing 6′3″, A.J. Johnson, and 6′4″ wideout Makai Donaldson.
“A.J. and Kai, both didn’t play last year. We had a big offseason with them. Threw almost every day. I just can’t wait to go out and see what they can do,” said Manning.
