Newman anticipates ‘special opener’ against East Jefferson

“It’s unbelievable. Starting in March I would walk hours, just talking to every coach I know. Just trying to figure out if this was even possible. I always hoped for October. Really for us, it’s just a chance to play football. Worked so hard, going through all the sanitation protocols. The weight room, separating, distancing. For our kids to finally get a chance to play, it really means more than words can say. I can say, it’ll probably be the most special opener for me,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.