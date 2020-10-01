Ochsner Cancer Center encourages breast self-awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doctors at the Ochsner Cancer Center in Baton Rouge are encouraging people in the community to take charge of their health during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Experts say knowing the risks associated with cancers is vital. One-third of cancers are linked to smoking, lifestyle, age and genetics, according to the Ochsner Cancer Center.
Lifestyle changes like incorporating better eating habits and exercise can reduce the risk.
Doctors say most patients are diagnosed with breast cancer after the age of 50, however anyone can be diagnosed with the disease.
Individuals are encouraged to visit a doctor immediately if something doesn’t feel right. The experts at Ochsner Cancer Center says detecting breast cancer early can lead to a more successful outcome.
