Orleans Catholic Church Rev. Patrick Wattigny removed ministry because of child sex abuse admission

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Thursday that two priests have been removed from its ministry active immediately.
Reverend Patrick Wattigny disclosed today his sexual abuse of a minor in 2013. His name will be added to the list of the Archdiocese of New Orleans Clergy Abuse Report. Law enforcement has been notified, according to the Catholic Church.
PATRICK WATTIGNY
Date of Birth: September 9, 1967
Ordination: June 4, 1994
Time of Abuse: 2013
Abuse Reported: October 1, 2020
Removed from Ministry: October 1, 2020
Pastoral Assignments:
- St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Kenner
- St. Benilde, Metaire
- St. Luke the Evangelist, Slidell
- St. Peter, Covington
- The Visitation of Our Lady, Marrero
- Archbishop Rummel High School, Metairie
- Pope John Paul II, Slidell
Reverend Travis Clark has been charged with obscenity with women. This charge does not involve abuse of a minor. Fr. Clark was serving as pastor of Sts. Peter and Paul in Pearl River.
"Both of these situations are very troubling to me. When a priest does not live out his vocation faithfully he suffers consequences and I must notify the parishioners, school families, and public in general.
Please pray for all those affected, especially the parishioners of the parishes and school communities where they have served.," Archbishop Gregory Aymond said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.