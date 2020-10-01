Overtime Podcast #178: Black & Gold Preview, Week 4

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende answer all sorts of viewer questions as they preview the Saints' trip to Detroit with analysis of how Sean Payton will direct his frustrations, ways to shore up the defense and a look at the offense’s shortcomings.
Hagan on Taysom HIll’s usage in the offense:
“I thought last year toward the back end of the year, there was a more deliberate way of using Taysom that we haven’t seen this year. I don’t like the zone read either and I feel like the Atlanta game last year when he had some big plays, they were those QB sweeps, I loved the couple times they used that similar bootleg to the one the Packers used, or some sort of a jet sweep and get him a carry that way. There’s a lot of ways to get him moving downhill quickly, rather than having to make a decision and then pick up momentum when the defense is potentially in your backfield already.”
Fazende on the defensive backfield receiving the majority of scrutiny:
“It’s not all secondary when you think about what has beaten them against the Raiders and Packers on a consistent basis. It is secondary when it comes to penalties - 100% - communication, pass interference, those types of things. But if you look at what beat them against the Raiders - slow, methodical, running the football, play action. Look what happened against the Packers, again, play action, that’s less on the secondary more the entire defense - using that aggressiveness that they have against them and teams going misdirection and cutting into the grain."
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.