1 person killed in the Behrman area of West Bank

ALGIERS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in the early hours of Thursday in the 2000 block of Cypress Acres Dr. that left one person dead.
At about 2:19 a.m., NOPD Fourth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying on the ground. The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Christopher Puccio is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
