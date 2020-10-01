Police: Man admits to killing Shannon Harris more than 2 decades ago in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Police in Houma have made an arrest in the case of a man who disappeared 22-years-ago from Terrebonne Parish.
Detectives said they have made an arrest in the case. Officers charged Stanley Briggs, 47, with second-degree murder after Shannon Harris, 30, was last seen in 1998.
He was headed to the Houma Greyhound Bus Station after telling friends he was going to Dallas.
Police said Briggs was arrested on Sept. 19 after officers responded to a medical emergency to help him with an apparent drug reaction.
They said Briggs confessed to the murder of Harris while talking to officers.
The sheriff’s office said they have located the body. The location is in an area they have searched before.
Louisiana State University archeologists will be investigating the site.
