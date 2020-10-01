Shelby: Another Front Approaching

Sunny and dry conditions continue today with highs reaching the mid-80s. Another cold front arrives tonight that will bring cooler air for the end of the week and start of the weekend.
After a cool start, highs will only climb into the upper 70s Friday afternoon. Then, Saturday morning will feature a little bit of a chill with overnight temperatures dipping into the upper 40s to low 50s north of the Lake. South of the Lake, temperatures will range from the upper 50s on the West Bank, River Parishes, Bayou Parishes to low 60s on the immediate south shore.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the Caribbean that will likely develop into a depression over the weekend. Thankfully, the parade of true fall fronts should keep storms from moving towards the central Gulf coast.
