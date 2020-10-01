Sunny, pleasant feel sticks around for many days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This is the kind of weather we wait for all summer long and we certainly earn it every year after our long, hot summers.
Get used to the sunny skies and pleasantly mild days because they will remain with us well into next week. Another front is expected to push through later tonight bringing a nice breeze with it going into Friday. It will also usher in some cooler air so highs on Friday do dip back down into the 70s. Plentiful sun will make for another gorgeous day to round out the week all thanks to that breeze.
This weekend will be a beauty as cool starts in the morning will give way to wonderful afternoon temperatures. Highs go from the 70s on Saturday to the low 80s by Sunday. Some of you could be waking up to 40s yet again north of the lake with generally 50s in all other locations.
If you want to know when a change back to more humid, warmer weather will happen, it looks like mid to late next week this nice pattern breaks down. This will lead to highs returning to the middle 80s as humidity levels begin to rise. We will also be watching two disturbances in the tropics going into next week. Considering these fronts dropping down from the north, we remain protected from tropical activity for the foreseeable future.
