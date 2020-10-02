Arch Manning accounts for six TD’s in a Newman win over East Jefferson

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Arch Manning accounted for six touchdowns in a Newman with over East Jefferson, 41-0.
The sophomore threw five touchdown passes, and ran for a 1-yard TD. Manning finished the contest 13-of-16 passing, for 260 yards.
“You see a little bit more arm strength wise. Pushing it downfield, having trust in his receivers. Love that ball distribution. Everybody working together as a unit. That’s without any 7-on-7 to work up to this point. It’s our first live work. Which is weird to me as a play-caller, getting used to it again, but I did. I think he maintained poise. We kept in constant communication on the sideline, what he saw. It’s nice when the reserve quarterback can get an entire fourth quarter. Nice start, but I think we can get a lot better, but a nice start for us,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
Manning threw two touchdown passes apiece to AJ Johnson and Pike Philibert. The final TD pass of the night went to Chris Hunter.
“Yes sir, we worked on that a lot, the scrambles. Our O-line, they held up, they bought me time. Our receivers know how to get open, so it’s pretty easy after that,” said Arch Manning.
