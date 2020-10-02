Arch Manning accounts for six TD’s in a Newman win over East Jefferson

“You see a little bit more arm strength wise. Pushing it downfield, having trust in his receivers. Love that ball distribution. Everybody working together as a unit. That’s without any 7-on-7 to work up to this point. It’s our first live work. Which is weird to me as a play-caller, getting used to it again, but I did. I think he maintained poise. We kept in constant communication on the sideline, what he saw. It’s nice when the reserve quarterback can get an entire fourth quarter. Nice start, but I think we can get a lot better, but a nice start for us,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.