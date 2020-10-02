AUDIO: Louisiana trooper admits beating, choking Ronald Greene during fatal traffic stop

Trooper Hollingsworth: (first portion is inaudible). And I beat the ever-living f--- out of him. We choked him and everything else, trying to get him under control. We finally got him in handcuffs when a third man got there. And, the son-of-a-bitch was still fighting, and was still wrestling with him and we tried to hold him down. He was spitting blood everywhere and all of a sudden he just went limp."