Family of 4th-grade virtual learner sues Jefferson Parish school system after suspension for having a BB gun in his bedroom

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The family of a nine-year-old boy is suing the Jefferson Parish School System after the fourth-grader was suspended for handling a BB gun in his home during virtual learning.
The lawsuit was filed just a short time ago.
The suit seeks a judicial review of the school suspension that would give Ka Mauri Harrison an appeal hearing and ultimately get his school record expunged. The family is also seeking damages for emotional distress.
The suit states that Harrison’s school, Woodmere Elementary, didn’t follow their own policies and procedures and also violated his constitutional rights.
Back in September, Harrison picked up a BB gun after his younger brother tripped over it. But that the BB gun was still visible in the frame of his virtual classroom.
The school system suspended Harrison for six-days claiming he violated weapons laws on campus because his room was an extension of the classroom.
Earlier this week, Louisiana’s Attorney General Jeff Landry met with Harrison and his family. Landry said he believes the nine-year-old deserves an appeal hearing.
