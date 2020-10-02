FOX 8 Football Friday preview: Brother Martin at Ponchatoula

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Last season, Brother Martin won their matchup against Ponchatoula in convincing fashion, 45-17. But this year, the game could be a close one, with the Crusaders just getting back to some common ground after a long offseason of COVID-19 concerns.
“Still not a true sense of normalcy. But I’ll say this, all of this started for us on March 13th. To see where we are now, to reflect on what are a student-athletes have done, coaches have done to this point, I’m proud of them all,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.
The 'Saders will be facing a totally different offense this time around. Gone is TJ Finley and the spread offense. Enter Jacoby Mathews and the option.
“Jacoby is an outstanding athlete. He’s always been a quarterback, was TJ’s backup the last two years. So we’re also blessed because he’s familiar with the offense, and he played receiver, so he’s familiar with the concepts. It’s been a real smooth transition so far,” said Ponchatoula head coach Hank Tierney.
“I remember all the plays from playing every position on offense. So I know what everybody is supposed to do, and I know who’s likely to be open on either play. It’s pretty easy for me now,” said Ponchatoula quarterback Jacoby Mathews.
“They are a different football team. We’re preparing schematically for Ponchatoula. The big thing right now, this early in the season, with us just starting contact last Monday, it’s taking care of the things we need to do for your program. For your guys, to put them in the best position to be successful,” said Bonis.
Brother Martin will counter with their own junior quarterback, Garrett Mmahat. He’s entering his second season as the full-time starter for the Crusaders.
