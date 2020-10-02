Members of La’s congressional delegation, Mayor Cantrell, political analyst react to Trump having COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - President Donald Trump is spending several days at Walter Reed Medical Center as a precaution after contracting the coronavirus and members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, and others reacted to Trump’s diagnosis.
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, is also a medical doctor.
“The president has increased risk factors; I’m speaking now as a physician. He’s older and he’s heavy and both of those are major risk factors for having more complications, so in my daily prayers, I pray for all those with coronavirus now I include the president. We want him to get well,” said Cassidy.
GOP House Minority Whip Steve Scalise tweeted he was praying for a swift recovery for the president and First Lady Melania Trump.
“They’re fighters and will beat this together,” said Scalise.
New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell, a Democrat, also wished Trump well as he fights the virus.
“I do not wish harm or bad on anyone, this is a very serious virus.” That’s something that we’ve been saying since Day 1 in our community," said Cantrell.
Biden said he and his wife Jill tested negative for the virus after being tested following revelations about Trump having COVID-19.
“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman commented on the developments and the ongoing political race.
“This up-ends the presidential race, a true October surprise,” said Sherman.
The president did a video before heading to the hospital and gave a thumbs-up as he boarded Marine 1.
“I think I’m doing very well,” said Trump.
Sherman thinks it will be harder for Trump to paint the pandemic as being almost over now that he has COVID-19.
“The contrast between Vice President Biden’s messaging on coronavirus and President Trump’s is ever more stark this week where just this Tuesday President Trump was teasing the vice president for wearing a mask; just a few days later the president after having events without masks, having fundraisers, having large rallies, comes down with COVID, so I think this becomes a message and a campaign that is going to stay with us now through this final month of the campaign,” said Sherman.
Pundits have also discussed whether Trump could benefit politically if he weathers the virus well.
“If he can get through coronavirus relatively quickly with mild symptoms it’s possible President Trump doesn’t have to change his messaging,” said Sherman.
National polls show Biden leading Trump.
“So the most important indicator for who wins the presidential election is the electoral college, not the popular vote, but when we look at a 10-point gap between Vice President Biden and President Trump in the popular vote that could be very significant in Senate and House races across the country, so I think there’s got to be a lot of concern among Republicans,” Sherman stated.
The Trump campaign announced before the president was hospitalized that all events featuring Trump and his family will be held virtually or postponed.
“From a practical level gone for at two weeks maybe the remainder of the election, are those large rallies that are signature events of a Trump candidacy,” Sherman stated.
