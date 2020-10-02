New depression forms in Caribbean as our weather remains perfect

The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Tropical Depression #25 as the system we have been tracking over the northwest Caribbean continues to get better organized. All indications are this storm will strengthen into Gamma within the next 24 hours as it churns closer to the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend. Right now we continue to have a pattern blocking over us so this will limit any type of northward movement towards the Gulf Coast and that pattern sticks around even into early next week. A slow, meandering storm over the far southern Gulf or Yucatan Channel is likely into next week so get ready to track this one for awhile.