Nicondra: Active October tropics, but perfect weekend conditions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - October is starting out beautifully with another front keeping the fantastic conditions around through the weekend. Highs topped out in the 70s Friday and we will see another chilly start early Saturday morning. North of Lake Pontchartrain we will see temperatures dip into the 40s again in some locations.
Saturday will see lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures once again. Expect a gradual warm up and more humidity towards the middle of next week with highs back around normal in the middle 80s. We should stay rain free for at least the same time period.
A new tropical depression formed as expected in the northern Caribbean. Tropical Depression 25 could become Tropical Storm Gamma and is expected to effect the Yucatan Peninsula as soon as tomorrow afternoon. This is a typical area of formation for this time of year.
High pressure settled deep across the northern Gulf should keep the storm from moving north. It is expected to be a slow mover eventually turning west.
Another wave will move into the same region and the National Hurricane Center is watching that area for development as well.
