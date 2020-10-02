NOPD creates multi-agency investigative team to reduce violent crime

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chief Shaun Ferguson says it’s time for swift action as the violent crime across New Orleans continues to rise.
Homicides in the city right now are up year to date 60 percent. Non-fatal shootings are up 40 percent.
Chief Ferguson says the violent crime increase isn’t just happening here. He says it’s a trend across the country. He attributes it to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect it’s had on communities as well as civil unrest around the country.
The police chief has decided to disband the TIGER team. It was a team that investigated armed robberies. He’s now created what he’s calling V-CAT. It stands for ‘Violent Crime Abatement Investigation Team’ The team is an investigative unit that will work with the FBI and State Police to reduce violent crime in New Orleans.
“Both the FBI and State Police bring powerful assets the team. The FBI brings national intelligence to determine if local crimes have any national connections. Enhanced federal sentencing guidelines can be applied in cases where local criminals may have violated federal law thereby prompting longer sentences for violent offenders,” said Chief Shaun Ferguson.
Ferguson is also creating what’s called the D-CAT, which stands for ‘District Community Action Team’. That team will consist of 2 officers from each shift who will be assigned to look at crime trends in the district and enhance a community partnership.
“DCAT will consist of two officers who are assigned to every platoon and will be responsible to identify crime trends within that shift or address concerns from the community within that shift. They will be given specific instruction by their supervisor under the commanding officer,” said Chief Ferguson.
The Chief says on top of those two teams, experienced supervisors will now work with the Special Operations Division and they’ll be assigned special missions to combat the violent crime activity. Chief Ferguson made it clear today was not about announcing a plan but instead it was a call to action.
