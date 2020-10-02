NOPD: 4 shot, injured in Downtown New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Downtown New Orleans that left four people injured.
The incident occurred in the 100 block of Camp Street. The initial report stated the victims were found at around 9:23 p.m. at the intersection of Camp Street and Canal Street, at around 9:26 p.m., a second shooting was reported at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Gravier Street and at around 9:35 p.m. a third shooting was reported in the 300 block of Magazine Street.
The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at the time.
Updates will be provided here.
