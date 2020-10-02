Saints request Mayor Cantrell increase Superdome fan attendance to 25 percent

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints has sent a request to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to allow the Superdome to host fans at 25 percent capacity.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Saints fans have not been allowed to attend home games or tailgate outside of the Superdome.
The Saints organization is requesting that the Superdome be allowed to host fans at 25 percent capacity beginning with the next Saints home game. That game is scheduled for October 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Read the team’s statement below.
“Following our successful test of our VenueShield health and safety plan last weekend, we formally requested that Mayor Cantrell’s office join Governor Edwards in approving our hosting fans with a limited capacity of approximately 25% beginning with our next home game against the L.A. Chargers on October 12th. While we have not received approval at this time, we have been in communication with the mayor and are optimistic approval will be given.”
Restriction on attendance of sporting events have been weakened now that the state has moved into Phase 3. However, Mayor Latoya Cantrell has kept some restrictions in place as the city prepares to move into what she calls Phase 3.1.
