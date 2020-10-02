Shelby: A Nice Finish to the Week

Sunny and dry conditions are on tap again today following an overnight front. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.
Saturday morning will be cooler with overnight temperatures dipping into the low 50s north of the Lake. South of the Lake, temperatures will range from the upper 50s on the West Bank, River Parishes, Bayou Parishes to low 60s on the immediate south shore.
The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the western Caribbean that will likely develop into a depression over the weekend. We will continue to monitor this as it moves toward the Bay of Campeche next week. Another area of potential development will move toward the western Caribbean where it has a better chance for development.
