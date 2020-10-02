S&WB issues precautionary boil water advisory for Lower Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for Lower Coast Algiers Friday.
The boil water advisory comes after a driver struck a fire hydrant resulting in low water pressure in the area.
Residents in the affected area are advised to use bottled water or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush teeth until further notice.
Those with compromised immune systems are also advised to be careful when washing their hands or bathing.
Water samples have been submitted to the Louisiana Department of Health. Once S&WB receives the results of the water samples, the boil water advisory will be lifted.
SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, please call 52-WATER (504.529.2837).
INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER
Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.
