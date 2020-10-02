Terrebonne Parish deputy arrested, fired after using ‘inappropriate force’ during arrest

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy Jared Rich was arrested and terminated after using excessive force to detain an individual last weekend.
The office made the announcement on Friday evening.
Rich stopped an individual, whose name is not being released at this time, who he believed to be acting in a suspicious manner. He then used ‘inappropriate force’ to detain the individual and took him into custody, according to a report from the sheriff’s office.
He was placed on administrative leave before being terminated from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Rich was arrested for simple battery and malfeasance in office. His bond was set at $50,000.
“I believe Law Enforcement Officers should be held to a higher standard. If we are going to enforce the laws, then we better abide by them. I always have believed in policing our own first," Sheriff Soignet said
