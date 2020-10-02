Titans place former LSU CB Kristian Fulton on Reserve/COVID-19 list

NASHVILLE (WAFB) - Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton is the fifth player recently added to the Tennessee Titans' Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday, October 1.
The rookie was a second round pick by the Titans in the NFL draft. So far on the season, he has eight tackles, one sack, and one interception.
The team had put four players on the list earlier in the week. According to CBS Sports, 11 members of the Titans' organization have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now postponed until later in the season because of the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak and the Titans are waiting for the NFL to allow them back inside their headquarters.
Head coach Mike Vrabel said the team hopes to be allowed back inside the building Monday or Tuesday.
