Covington Police Department investigating Friday night homicide

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The Covington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday night.
Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of North Columbia Street and West 33rd Avenue.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers discovered several vehicles damaged in the shooting.
While officers were on the scene of the shooting, there were unable to locate a victim.
Later, however, it was discovered that a male suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting.
After the shooting, the victim went to his girlfriend’s house in Mandeville, where he died.
The Covington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division took over the investigation and was able to develop a suspect.
The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Lee Richardson, was arrested for Second Degree Murder.
