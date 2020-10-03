Holy Cross wins big in Nick Saltaformaggio’s debut as coach

Tulane commit Jaden Handy scores 5 TD's for Holy Cross
By Garland Gillen | October 3, 2020 at 8:10 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 8:10 AM

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Tulane commit Jaden Handy racked up five touchdowns to deliver Nick Saltaformaggio a win in his debut as head coach of Holy Cross.

The Tigers opened the 2020 campaign with a, 56-7, triumph over Chalmette. Coach Salt previously coached at Chalmette, and graduated from Holy Cross.

Handy scored four rushing touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass.

Holy Cross opens their Catholic League season next week against Shaw.

