Holy Cross wins big in Nick Saltaformaggio’s debut as coach

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Tulane commit Jaden Handy racked up five touchdowns to deliver Nick Saltaformaggio a win in his debut as head coach of Holy Cross.
The Tigers opened the 2020 campaign with a, 56-7, triumph over Chalmette. Coach Salt previously coached at Chalmette, and graduated from Holy Cross.
Handy scored four rushing touchdowns, and also caught a touchdown pass.
Holy Cross opens their Catholic League season next week against Shaw.
