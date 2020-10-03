JPSO investigating double homicide in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide in Marrero early Saturday morning.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Garden Road and 4th Street around 1:50 a.m.. When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle on the shoulder of the road with a female driver and male passenger.
Both victims were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to JPSO.
There is no suspect or further information immediately available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
