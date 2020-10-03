Nicondra: Spectacular weekend weather, but the tropics are still active

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The promised fabulous weekend is here. We’ve had a glorious stretch of comfortable temperatures and sunshine ushering in a real fall feel to start October. The trend continues with more sunshine into Sunday and the pleasant feel to the air continuing even as moisture levels rise just a bit.
The gradual warm up continues through the work week with temperatures returning to near normal in the middle 80s. It will be a little more muggy as well, but it looks like rain stays away through Monday. We’ll be mostly dry through the week as well with a slow upping of rain chances.
Gamma is bringing stormy weather to the Yucatan Peninsula. It will move north into the Gulf of Mexico, but our High pressure will cause a turn west keeping the system far from the northern Gulf. We will continue to monitor, but it doesn’t look to be a threat to this region.
Another wave on the heels of Gamma will bring more moisture north. This system has a better chance of upping rain chances by next weekend, but it’s still far to early to say if it will have any definite effect on the region.
