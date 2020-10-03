No. 20 LSU rebounds with win at Vanderbilt

Myles Brennan was 18-of-30 for 278 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw an interception. Terrace Marshall Jr. had two catches for 67 yards. Both were touchdown receptions. Jontre Kirklin had three catches for 65 yards and two touchdowns. John Emery Jr. led the ground attack. He had 12 carries for 103 yards (8.6 avg.) and a touchdown.