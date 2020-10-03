NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East

By Nicole Mumphrey | October 3, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating an early morning homicide in New Orleans East.

Just before 6 a.m., a male was found shot inside a car at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Jahncke Road.

An NOPD spokesman says an officer patrolling in the area observed a suspicious vehicle sitting idle on Jahncke Road.

Upon inspection, an unresponsive male victim with a gunshot wound was discovered inside the vehicle.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

His identity was not released.

