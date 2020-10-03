NOPD investigating early morning homicide in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating an early morning homicide in New Orleans East.
Just before 6 a.m., a male was found shot inside a car at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Jahncke Road.
An NOPD spokesman says an officer patrolling in the area observed a suspicious vehicle sitting idle on Jahncke Road.
Upon inspection, an unresponsive male victim with a gunshot wound was discovered inside the vehicle.
The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
His identity was not released.
